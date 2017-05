BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a Green Line train went off the tracks Wednesday morning in Brighton.

The derailment happened just after 7 a.m. between Cleveland Circle and Reservoir on Chestnut Hill Ave.

Fortunately, there were no passengers on board and no one was hurt.

