MBTA urging riders to allow extra time for Monday commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is urging commuters to allow extra time for Monday morning’s commute following a massive storm and extreme cold temperatures over the past several days.

Friday’s commute, which featured several delays and cancellations, has led to concerns about Monday’s commute, especially along the commuter rail.

MBTA officials recommend that riders give themselves an extra 15-20 minutes this morning.

According to Keolis, which operates the commuter rail, the extreme cold has a tendency to freeze switches and can also have an impact on the trains themselves.

Keolis posted a video to Twitter Sunday of workers using a portable jet blower to clear ice and snow on the tracks.

Keolis teams are continuing to work across the network in response to historic cold and high tides that impacted @MBTA_CR infrastructure.

Here is a portable jet blower clearing ice and snow.https://t.co/VX2r92TXGN pic.twitter.com/ealJm0AIap — Keolis Boston (@KeolisBoston) January 7, 2018

All ferry service should be back to normal Monday with the exception of the Hingham Ferry, which continues to be closed until further notice because of damage to the dock.

Additionally, MassDOT is reminding drivers to be careful of blowing snow that can blow into lanes and cause for visibility concerns and slippery conditions.

For more on this morning’s delays and cancellations, check out the video below of the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)