MBTA warning riders of possible delays due to cold weather

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials say they are prepared to handle any issues caused by the cold weather, but are warning riders that delays are still likely this week.

With the holidays now in the books and commuters returning to work amid single-digit temperatures, Tuesday will mark a test for the MBTA’s commuter rail and subway systems.

Extra maintenance workers will be on hand across the transit system starting early Tuesday morning in the event problems arise.

The MBTA says it will try to store as many trains as possible inside tunnels overnight to prevent them from freezing up.

Riders are being urged to leave there homes early on Tuesday and the reminder of the work week.

Delays of about 20 minutes are expected during the morning commute, according to transit officials.

