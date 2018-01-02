MBTA works to stay ahead of frigid weather issues

BOSTON (WHDH) — With the bitter cold not going anywhere and snow in the forecast, MBTA officials are working to cut down on delays and keep the trains running.

The MBTA did tell commuters to anticipate delays as the cold weather takes a toll on the trains’ equipment. Riders were told to budget an additional 20 minutes into their commuters.

“I’m going earlier to work just to save time,” said Khatumi Kadiri, who said her commute was 15 minutes longer than usual on Tuesday.

The MBTA said more staff has been added to respond to weather issues. Trains were also stored in tunnels overnight to protect from the freezing weather and others were kept running all night.

