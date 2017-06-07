McChicken sandwich sparks violent brawl inside McDonald’s restaurant

A McDonald’s customer upset because her order was taking too long started a brawl over the weekend, throwing objects and attacking workers inside the fast food restaurant.

Valerie Anne Shepherd, 21, is accused of climbing over the counter of a Des Moines, Iowa, McDonald’s on Saturday and throwing punches at staffers because her McChicken sandwich was not made quickly enough.

A bystander parked in the drive-thru recorded the incident, which showed the woman yelling profanities at the restaurant manager. She also allegedly hurled the food in the face of the manager when it was given to her.

Shephad claimed she had been waiting for an hour before the rampage. She was arrested and charged with assault causing injury and disorderly conduct.

A man who was also seen on the video, 24-year-old Jesse James Downs, was also charged with assault causing injury and disorderly conduct.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)