McDonald’s apologizes to woman over poop-covered slide

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The owner of a McDonald’s says the restaurant has apologized to a woman who says her 5-year-old son came down a slide at a McDonald’s playground in New Hampshire covered in poop.

Justina Whitmore took to Facebook to recount the incident and complain that staff at a Manchester McDonald’s didn’t take the problem seriously. Whitmore says she was eating when her son came over covered in human waste. She demanded an apology.

The restaurant owner told The Associated Press that that “we hold ourselves to the highest standard and apologize for Ms. Whitemore and her son’s negative experience at our restaurant.” It said that it has been in touch with Whitmore directly. Whitmore couldn’t immediately be reached Thursday.

The Manchester Health Department allowed McDonald’s to reopen the play area the next day after it was cleaned and disinfected.

