TORONTO (AP) — The jobs section of McDonald’s Canada website has been hacked, compromising the personal information of about 95,000 applicants over the last three years, the fast food chain said Friday.

The company said the accessed information included names, addresses, phone numbers, employment histories and other standard job application information of those who applied online between March 2014 and March 2017.

The site doesn’t collect banking information or health information, McDonald’s said in a statement.

“At this time, we have no information that the information taken has been misused,” the statement said. “We apologize to those impacted by this incident.”

It said all applicants directly affected by the privacy breach would be notified by mail, or through other contact information, such as email or phone, if a mailing address wasn’t provided on the application form.

McDonald’s also said applicants affected by the breach could call the company’s dedicated assistance line.

McDonald’s said the site was shut down immediately and an investigation was launched when it learned of the breach.

The company said privacy commissioners in every jurisdiction have been notified about the security breach.

It’s advising anybody interested in applying for a job to do so in person at any McDonald’s Canada restaurant.

McDonald’s has more than 1,400 restaurants in Canada and more than 80,000 Canadian employees.

