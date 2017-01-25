McDonald’s giving away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac special sauce

McDonald’s will be giving away 10,000 bottles of its Big Mac special sauce as part of a new promotion.

The limited edition bottles will be available starting Thursday. To get one, people have to follow McDonald’s on social media or download their app.

The fast food chain is doing the special giveaway to promote its new Big Mac burgers – the Grand Mac and the Big Mac Jr.

