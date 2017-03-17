McDonald’s launches new twists on it’s classic ‘shamrock shake’

McDonald’s is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with four new twists on it’s popular shamrock shake.

Of course the lineup includes the classic, green mint-flavored shake.

But adding to the list is, chocolate shamrock shakes, shamrock chocolate chip frappes, shamrock mochas and shamrock hot chocolates.

Proceeds from the shamrock beverages will be donated to Ronald McDonald house charities.

