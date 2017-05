Satisfying a fast food craving could be getting easier.

McDonald’s is partnering with Uber-eats to deliver the fast food in more than 1,000 locations.

It is not happening in New England yet, but people in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago and Columbus, Ohio can benefit from the new ‘Mc-delivery.’

McDonald’s and Uber launched the program in Florida in January.

