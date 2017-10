McDonalds has announced they are making a new vegan burger called the McVegan.

The burgers are only going to be available in Finland.

The vegan burger includes vegan sauce, ketchup, mustard, tomato, lettuce and pickle slides.

McDonalds said that customer feedback will determine whether or not they bring the new menu item to other locations.

