McDonald’s is getting crabby with it’s new menu item.

The fast food company unveiled a seafood sandwich in California.

McDonald’s is testing out the snow crab sandwich in four restaurants in the bay area.

The company says if it gets positive feedback, the sandwich will be available in 250 of it’s restaurants by the end of the year.

