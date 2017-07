Talk about McFashion.

McDonald’s is set to unveil a clothing line which will include an adult-sized Big Mac onesie.

You can now wear Big Macs all over you.

Customers can even get the items for free in select cities by ordering through it’s new delivery service.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)