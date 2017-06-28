McEnroe: Serena Williams would not be as successful playing against men

Tennis legends Serena Williams and John McEnroe are serving up controversy.

It all started following McEnroe’s interview with NPR over the weekend.

He said that despite William’s 23 singles titles and dominance of the sport, that she would be beaten by a much lower ranked player if she played against men.

William’s disagreed with McEnroe’s comments on Twitter saying, “Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based.”

