McRib sandwich returning to McDonald’s

(WHDH) — The popular McRib sandwich is coming back to McDonald’s.

The fast food giant has posted a blurb on its website teasing its return.

“Get ready for the McRib, the tasty fan favorite slathered in tangy barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart pickles, all on a hoagie style bun.”

McDonald’s first released the classic item in 1982, but it was removed from the menu in 1985. The McRib has returned to the menu several times since, but only on a limited time basis.

According to a tweet by McDonald’s SoCal, the McRib is slated to return on Thursday. McDonald’s of Hawaii tweeted that it would be available on Nov. 7.

It appears the McRib will only be available in select locations, so check with your local restaurant to be sure.

No need to call dibs. #McRib is BACK November 2nd! pic.twitter.com/GjtjPqg4ff — McDonald's SoCal (@McDonalds_SoCal) October 30, 2017

#6 Reason Why McRib pic.twitter.com/g3bnobtbq8 — McDonald's of Hawaii (@McDonaldsHawaii) November 1, 2017

