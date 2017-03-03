Medford police seek runaway teen

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Medford are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who reportedly ran away from her home.

Authorities said the parents of Lola-Jean Clemente told police that the 17-year-old disappeared from her home on Gorham Road on Wednesday.

Clemente allegedly told some friends that she was going to live in the wilderness. Police said they have “valid information” showing she purchased camping equipment.

Police believe Clemente was headed to the area of Stow or north to New Hampshire or Maine.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)