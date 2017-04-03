Medford woman killed in crash on Mass Pike, police say

LEE, Mass. (WHDH) — A Medford woman was killed Monday morning in a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Troopers responded around 7:45 a.m. to a single-car crash on the westbound side of the highway in Lee, state police say.

The driver, 53, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver’s vehicle went over the road and rolled over.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

