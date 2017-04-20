Medical examiner ‘illegally’ withholding Aaron Hernandez’s brain, lawyer says

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer Jose Baez says the Boston Medical Examiner’s office is “illegally” withholding his former client’s brain.

At a press conference Thursday, Baez announced that the ex-NFL star’s family agreed to donate his brain to Boston University for CTE research. CTE is a degenerative brain disease, often associated with blows to the head.

RELATED: Aaron Hernandez’s apparent suicide shrouded in mystery

Baez explained that Hernandez’s legal team had made arrangements to have his brain released to the university, but that the medical examiner’s office suddenly decided to withhold it.

The medical examiner released Hernandez’s body to a funeral home earlier Thursday. But Baez says the office has not returned the brain.

“We have no confidence in the medical examiner’s office,” Baez said. Baez called the office’s actions a “gross mishandling of something so sensitive.”

He says the family will go to court if necessary and that it will be seeking an independent autopsy.

After his client’s apparent jailhouse suicide early Wednesday morning, Baez called for a “thorough” investigation.

The medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately comment on the brain dispute.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)