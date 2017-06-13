Medical helicopter called after crash on I-93 in Andover

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews have responded to I-93 in Andover following reports of a crash.

The crash happened near the exit for Route 495.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were shut down to allow a medical helicopter to access the crash.

There’s no immediate word on the cause of the crash or how many occupants were involved.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

