8th grade girl hit by van in Acton

ACTON, MA (WHDH) - First responders are on the scene of a crash in Acton.

An 8th grade girl was struck by a van.

She has serious injuries and was airlifted to Boston’s Children’s Hospital.

This crash happening near the intersection of Main Street and Hayward Road.

The accident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and we have a crew heading to the scene.

