Medical marijuana growing operation negotiating in Athol

ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — A large medical marijuana indoor growing operation is negotiating for space in a largely vacant mill building in Athol, and the people behind it say it could bring hundreds of jobs.

Town Manager Shaun Suhoski tells the Telegram & Gazette he’s negotiating an agreement for the facility after selectmen took a vote of non-opposition.

Frank Perullo, a spokesman for the nonprofit that holds a provisional license for the facility, Herbology Group Inc., says developer Sea Hunter Therapeutics plans to start with 100,000 square feet of the 365,000-square-foot mill and eventually plans to take up the whole complex.

Perullo says they plan to hire 200 people initially and could potentially add 300 more, making it Athol’s second-largest employer.

He says the agreement is expected to be finalized in “weeks or days.”

