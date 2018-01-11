Medical marijuana patients protest decision to shift policy on federal enforcement

BOSTON (WHDH) — Medical marijuana patients protested outside the Moakley Courthouse in Boston Thursday to show their opposition to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to shift federal policy on marijuana enforcement.

Sessions gave federal prosecutors more room to crack down on marijuana, even in states like Massachusetts where it is legal. Protesters said the federal government should not be interfering with medical marijuana.

Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) said he disagrees with Sessions’ decision, saying the federal government should be fighting fentanyl instead.

“We would look forward to continuing to work with the feds on street drugs and on fentanyl,” said Baker. The governor said five to six people die from fentanyl every day in Massachusetts.

