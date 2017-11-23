MEDWAY, MA (WHDH) — A Medway woman died on Thanksgiving, 32 days after being struck by an alleged drunken driver on Interstate 95.

Andrea Alves Bosworth, a 38-year-old triathlete, was hit on Oct. 22 on the southbound side of the highway in Providence.

“We’ve sobbed and screamed, pounded our fists, and pleaded with God. We’ve begged and bargained, offered our souls and our worldly possessions just to have her back. It was not meant to be,” her GoFundMe account read. “Andrea rests peacefully now.”

Bosworth’s family said she had pulled into the breakdown lane around 2:20 a.m. and was standing outside of her car on the passenger’s side when she was hit and thrown 90 feet.

Rhode Island State Police arrested and charged Yuranis Liz, 30, of Providence, with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Police said Liz lost control of her vehicle and veered into the breakdown lane. She refused to submit to a breathalyzer test, according to investigators.

Bosworth, who also worked as a teacher and was known as “Iron Mom,” had completed three triathlons. She had just competed in one in Louisville days before the crash.

A GoFundMe account created for Bosworth will now be used for college funds for her three young children.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)