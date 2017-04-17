Medway man arrested on child pornography charges

MEDWAY, MA (WHDH) - A Medway man was arrested Saturday on a slew of child pornography charges, authorities say.

Michael J. Petrucci, 32, is accused of manufacturing, possessing and distributing the pornographic material.

Officers found the child pornography at his West Street home after executing a search warrant, authorities say.

Petrucci is charged with two counts of manufacture of child pornography, two counts of dissemination of child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography, distribution of obscene matter to a minor and child enticement.

Petrucci is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Wrentham District Court.

The Medway Police Department and Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

No additional details were immediately available.

