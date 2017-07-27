Melania Trump to lead US delegation to Invictus Games

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump has booked her first solo foreign trip as first lady, leading the U.S. delegation to Toronto in late September for Olympics-style games for wounded military personnel.

The first lady, who has been keeping a low profile, said Thursday that she’s honored by the opportunity to represent the United States at the Sept. 23-30 event.

Mrs. Trump said she has been “heartened by the great success” of the Invictus Games, which were established in 2014 by Britain’s Prince Harry for sick and wounded service members from around the world. London was the setting for the first competition in 2015, followed by Orlando, Florida, last year.

More than 550 individuals from 17 countries are expected to compete in 12 sports in the September games. The figure includes about 90 American athletes.

“In just two short years, the Invictus Games have allowed thousands of injured and wounded servicemen and women from many different countries to participate in adaptive sports competitions, something that should be lauded and supported worldwide,” the first lady said.

Adaptive sports are sports that are modified for people with disabilities.

Jill Biden, wife of then-Vice President Joe Biden, led the U.S. delegation to the inaugural games in London as part of a military initiative she led with Michelle Obama, the former first lady.

Mrs. Obama helped kick off the 2016 games in Orlando.

