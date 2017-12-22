Melrose National Guardsman surprises grandmother by coming home for Christmas

MELROSE, MA (WHDH) - A grandmother in Melrose received a special Christmas surprise on Friday when her grandson, an Army National Guardsman, returned from basic training and showed up unannounced on her doorstep.

“Timmy came around from the back of the truck and I couldn’t believe it,” Claire Gorman said of her grandson.

Melrose firefighters delivered Gorman’s grandson to her front steps. Tim Gorman also works as a firefighter.

“When I saw him, I was just so proud,” Claire said.

“Seeing her reaction when I came around the truck and up the steps. That was everything right there,” Tim said.

Firefighters drove a fire truck up to her house with sirens blaring. Tim’s father told Claire that there was gas leak and that she had leave the house.

“She had no idea what was going on. She finally came out and that’s when I came out from around the truck,” Tim said.

Tim grew up in his grandmother’s house and the two maintain a close relationship.

“It’s so nice. I think everyone should be together on the holidays,” Claire said.

