Melrose Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ attempted murder suspect

MELROSE, MA (WHDH) - MELROSE, Mass. (WHDH) – Melrose Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man who allegedly broke into a home and attacked two people Friday night.

Police say John Ferreira, 54, of Melrose, is wanted for arrest for assault with intent to murder after he allegedly broke into the Vinton Street home of two woman he is acquainted with and violently attacked them.

The Melrose Police chief says one of the woman was tied up, and when a second woman came home and intervened, she was attacked as well. Police say the women are still in the hospital.

Ferreira has been described as a white man with medium building and light complexion. Police say he is five-foot-seven and weighs about 199 pounds. He has facial hair, including a graying mustache, and partially shaved brown hair.

Authorities believe he is driving a red Toyota Corolla with Massachusetts license plate 546XL1. Police believe he stole the car from one of the victims, and is traveling with a Rottweiler dog.

Ferreira should be considered “armed and dangerous,” according to police. Investigators have determined he knew and targeted his alleged victims. Police say it is not a random act of violence.

Authorities urge anyone who sees Ferreira or knows about his whereabouts to contact Melrose Police at 781-665-1212. Melrose Police urge the public not to approach Ferreira.

