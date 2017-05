HAILEY, Idaho (WHDH) — Snow is rapidly melting as temperatures warm up in Idaho and both are being blamed for flooding in one county.

The floodwaters have left roads looking like rivers and 30 homes have been impacted. Despite this, no mandatory evacuations are in place.

The Hailey Fire Department said no injuries have been reported.

