PLYMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) – New England experience some nasty weather over the weekend.

Dozens of cars were submerged underwater at a parking lot at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire due to the flooding.

The weather service said the recent warm weather led to the snow melting, which caused the flooding.

