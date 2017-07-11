Member of philanthropic Maine family dies of malaria

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A philanthropist and business executive who was a member of one of the most influential families in Maine has died at the age of 65.

The Harold Alfond Foundation says Peter G. Alfond died on Monday night of complications from malaria that he contracted on a trip to Africa. He was the son of Harold Alfond and Dorothy “Bibby” Alfond. The family’s name can be found on academic buildings and recreation facilities around Maine.

Peter Alfond was a trustee of the Harold Alfond Foundation and a major philanthropist on his own. He founded the Peter Alfond Foundation to support educational, health-related and other charitable causes in Maine, New England and the Caribbean.

Alfond had also been a senior executive at Dexter Shoe Company, which his father founded.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)