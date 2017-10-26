BOSTON (AP) — A member of President Donald Trump’s special commission on opioid abuse is calling on the White House and Congress to fully fund the panel’s recommendations.

Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said the president’s declaration of a public health emergency on Thursday is a strong step in the right direction.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Baker said the commission, chaired by New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie, will deliver its final report next week. Baker expressed confidence Trump will act on the report’s recommendations.

Many Democratic members of Congress, including several from Massachusetts, say the emergency declaration came too late and with no new federal funding attached to it. The chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, Gus Bickford, said Baker should resign from the presidential commission.

