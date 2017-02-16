Members of film industry advocate for film tax credit at State House

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the film industry were at the State House on Thursday to advocate for the state’s film tax credit.

Directors, actors and other crew members told lawmakers that making movies in boston can benefit the city’s economy.

Displays were also put up featuring sets from movies filmed in and around Boston, including “Ted,” “Patriots Day” and “Black Mass.”

