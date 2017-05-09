Members of Mass. delegation call for independent investigation into possible Russia ties

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation are calling for a special prosecutor to investigate possible ties between the Trump administration and Russia after FBI Director James Comey was fired Tuesday.

Before he was fired, Comey was leading the investigation into whether or not the Trump administration colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The administration said Trump fired Comey to restore public trust in the FBI but Rep. Mike Capuano said he does not believe that. He told 7News he believes the firing is politically motivated.

“It stinks. It doesn’t mean necessarily that the fish is dead but there’s certainly a smell in the air. The suspicions are very clear. They’re trying to hide an investigation into Russia,” said Capuano.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) compared the move to Watergate, saying it is deeply alarming.

“We are careening ever closer to a constitutional crisis,” said Markey.

Rep. Joseph Kennedy III (D-Mass.) said Comey’s firing has only left him with more questions.

“Troubled by the timing, troubled by the rationale,” said Kennedy. “We seem to have a president that has now made a habit of firing those who are investigating him or his administration.” Kennedy called it a national security issue and said an independent investigation is needed.

