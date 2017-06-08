Members of Mass. delegation side with Comey after testimony

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — Members of the Massachusetts delegation told 7News they agree with what former FBI Director James Comey said following his testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) called it “frightening” that Comey said President Donald Trump tried to stop the FBI investigation into former NSA Director Michael Flynn. He also expressed that Russian interference is not partisan and affects everyone.

“This is something Comey made clear – this isn’t a Republican issue or democratic issue, this is an American issue,” said Moulton. “The Russians interfered with the 2016 election, that’s without question. And they’re going to try to do it again.”

Rep. Bill Keating (D-Mass.) agreed with Moulton and said he felt Comey testified “convincingly” under oath. Rep. Mike Capuano (D-Mass.) said the investigation will now hinge on any taped conversations between Comey and Trump.

“I was particularly happy that he stated that he hopes there are audio tapes of the meetings,” said Capuano. “That’s a pretty good sign that he thinks his versions are pretty good and the president himself implied that he was taping those meetings.”

