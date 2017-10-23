Memorial grows in Lowell where boy was mauled to death by 2 dogs

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – A Lowell community is trying to come to grips with the death of a young boy killed by a pair of dogs in a tragic attack over the weekend.

A vigil was held Sunday night for the 7-year-old boy at the scene of the fatal attack. Neighbors could be seen bringing flowers, balloons and lighting candles on Monday as a memorial honoring the child continued to grow.

A ball the boy was playing with rolled into a fenced area and the child went in after it, according to witnesses. Two 100-pound pit bulls then went after the boy and mauled him to death.

“He jumped into the fence and wanted to pat the dogs and I guess he went to grab for a toy or something,” the victim’s great-aunt Michelle Reedy said. “They attacked him.”

Reedy says the boy was “very lovable” and an animal lover. He attended the Bartlett School near his home, where Reedy said he was a straight-A student.

“He’s a good kid. He gets all A’s in school,” said Reedy. “I’m really shocked right now.”

Police responded to a report of an injured child at the home at around 6 p.m. Saturday and found the boy dead.

“There’s really nothing we could do with two 100-pound pit bulls. They had him by the neck and legs,” said witness David Swiniarski.

Authorities said one of the pit bulls escaped after the attack before being captured and later euthanized. The other pit bull is in the custody of the city’s animal control.

“They should have been muzzled or tied up really good,” Reedy said of the dogs.

The victim has not been identified. No charges have been filed against the dog owners but Reedy said they should face consequences.

“Going to jail is not going to bring my nephew back, but I do believe they should have some kind of consequences,” Reedy said.

The attack is under investigation.

"He was always happy & so positive" – Friend of the little boy in Lowell who brought a teddy bear to leave at the makeshift memorial. #7News pic.twitter.com/zXghPvskiS — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) October 23, 2017

