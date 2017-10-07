Memorial, healing garden created to honor victims of Vegas massacre

A ‘healing garden’ was created to honor victims of the Las Vegas massacre.

There is a memorial wall that includes pictures, notes and other memories that are all carefully posted.

Those who helped create the space said they hope it provides people with comfort and peace.

The garden, that is now lined with plants and decorations, was an empty lot just days ago.

One woman at the memorial said, “In times like this we do need to come together as a community and show that’s not going to stop us.”

As the community continues to come together in support, they said they will grow “Vegas Strong.”

