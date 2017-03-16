Memorial mass marks 1 year since state trooper’s death

HUDSON, MA (WHDH) - A memorial mass was held Thursday evening to mark one year since the death of Massachuestts State Trooper Thomas Clardy.

The service was held at St. Michael’s Church in Hudson. Police officers and departments from all over Massachusetts attended.

Clardy, 44, was killed on the Mass Pike in Charlton after a car smashed into his cruiser. Clardy had just finished a traffic stop when police said a car swerved over three lanes and hit him.

Police said the driver, David Njuguna, was traveling more than 80 miles an hour at the time. He is now facing several charges, including manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence of marijuana. Clardy’s widow has since filed a civil lawsuit against Njuguna.

Clardy is survived by his wife and six children.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)