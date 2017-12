MEMPHIS (WHDH) – Bill Cosby’s sidewalk star in Memphis has been kicked to the curb. The decision by the city’s Orpheum Theatre comes in the wake of sexual assault allegations.

Dozens of women say Cosby abused them over several decades.

The theater replaced the star with on dedicated to its volunteers.

