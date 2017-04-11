Memphis Zoo announces birth of giraffe

Memphis, TN (WHDH) — Zookeepers at the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee are busy taking care of a brand new baby giraffe born last week.

They named him ‘Bogey’ after a long-time zookeeper that recently passed away.

Bogey was born in the giraffe exhibit in front of dozens of visitors.

One even captured the birth on video and posted it online.

The zoo is hand-raising Bogey because his mother did not provide appropriate maternal behavior.

Experts say that is not uncommon for first-time giraffe mothers.

The zoo’s animal care team is happy with Bogey’s progress and plan to have him on exhibit in a few weeks.

