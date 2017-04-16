HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — The Coast Guard says two men and a dog are safe after their boat took on water about three miles off the coast of Hampton, New Hampshire.

Authorities say a man aboard the fishing boat Patricia Lynn II called the Coast Guard Saturday night to report that the boat was rapidly taking on water. Both men aboard the boat had put on survival suits and put a lifejacket on the dog while they waited for help.

The Coast Guard and Hampton Fire and Rescue responded and helped escort the boat to shore. Authorities say given the dangerously cold water temperature, the men were smart to put on the survival suits as soon as they realized they were in trouble.

