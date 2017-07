LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Suspected smugglers from Asia got innovative in their attempt to bring snakes into the U.S.

According to investigators, three lives king cobras were mailed from Hong Kong to Los Angeles in potato chip cans.

The highly venomous snakes were about two feet long.

Federal agents arrested the man who the snakes were being sent to.

