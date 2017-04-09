Mendon daycare defends right to care for infants after baby dies

MENDON, Mass. (WHDH) — A daycare facility in Mendon issued a statement over the weekend defending its right to legally care for infants after a baby died last week.

The baby boy was found unresponsive while in the care of the facility at Bethany Christian Academy. He later died at the hospital.

The state licensing department said on Thursday that the daycare is not licensed to care for infants. The facility shared several documents on its Facebook page over the weekend, including a letter they claim states its exemption to operate a daycare for children under 7 years old.

“We want to make it absolutely clear that we have in the past, present and will continue in the future to take all necessary steps to ensure that all of our programs are in compliance with the law,” the daycare said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

