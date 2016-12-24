Menino family and Mayor Walsh attend toy drive in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Hundreds of gifts were handed out in Dorchester today.

Donors pitched in to make sure kids in need received presents for the holidays.

And it is all part of a toy tradition that has been around for 20 years.

Hundreds of families gathered at the annual holiday toy drive hosted by Catholic charities and the Menino family.

A tradition started 23 years ago by former Boston Mayor Thomas Menino.

Nearly 400 kids and their families took home Christmas presents.

From athletic gear to dolls, dozens and dozens of presents filled the Catholic charities teen center at St. Peter’s.

The toys were collected from area parishes, local businesses and individual donors.

As the children left with presents in their hands, the Menino family said the former mayor would be proud.

“Today’s he’s looking down watching all these kids smile,” said Thomas Menino the former mayor’s son, “and he’s a proud guy today.”

