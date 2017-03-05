Mercedes releasing new luxury pick up truck

Mercedes is releasing a brand new pick up truck, the Mercedes-Benz X-Class.

But the company said they do not plan on selling their product in the U.S.

When it hits the showrooms later this year, Mercedes says ‘X-Class’ will only be sold in ‘key markets.’

Those markets include Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

If this truck were to come to the U.S it would be the only luxury brand among major pick up truck models.

