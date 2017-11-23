Merrimack, NH Police: Man arrested three times in six days

MERRIMACK, NH (WHDH) - Merrimack, NH Police said they have arrested Kenneth Robertson, 51, of Merrimack for the third time in six days.

Robertson has been charged with Attempted Burglary, Criminal Threatening and Breach of Bail Conditions.

He was arrested for the third time on November 16th around 11:15 p.m. after trying to break into a private residence and threatened to kill the person inside.

After police arrested Robertson, they realized he was on bail from his previous arrests in Merrimack on November 12th and 14th.

Robertson was taken to Valley Street Jail to await arraignment.

Robertson is scheduled to appear before the Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on November 17.

