SCOTTSDALE, AZ (WHDH) — A Secret Santa hits an Arizona diner, tipping a waitress $2,000.

The customer quietly enjoyed his breakfast Saturday then added the large tip to his $17 meal.

However, he did have one request, writing on the receipt, “Please split with the whole staff. Merry Christmas.”

The waitress said everybody working at the time got $222.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)