Message from Michelle Carter in texting suicide trial: ‘It’s my fault’

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - TAUNTON, Mass. (WHDH/AP) – A friend of a woman charged with using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself said in court the woman told her, “It’s my fault.”

Michelle Carter is charged with manslaughter in the July 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III, who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup. Carter was 17 at the time.

Samantha Boardman was one of several of Carter’s friends who testified Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Carter sent text messages to Boardman saying, “I could have stopped him but I told him to get back in the car.”

Two other friends say Carter texted them saying she was on the phone with Roy as he died.

Ally Eithier told the court that Carter was not a friend, but that she began texting her and said that her boyfriend was going through a tough time and that he had killed himself.

“I was on the phone talking to him when he killed himself. I heard him dying,” Carter allegedly said in a text message to Ethier.

After Roy’s death, prosecutors say Carter also texted Alexandra Eblan.

“Every time I see a car alone in a parking lot, I get freaked out and anxious because I fell like they’re using carbon monoxide to do the same thing, and I can’t be left alone in a car or I will lose control,” Carter’s text to Eblan supposedly said.

Carter’s attorney says Roy had a history of suicidal thoughts and Carter had urged him to seek help.

Carter waived her right to a jury trial on Monday.

