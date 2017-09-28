MILTON, MA (WHDH) — Officials at Curry College opened an investigation after several hateful messages were found on-campus.

In a letter on the university’s private portral, officials said they received three reports Tuesday of “alleged bias incidents.”

The school said someone slipped a note under a student’s dorm room door at the 866 Brush Hill residence hall with a derogatory term for sexual orientation. The school said the person then went into the room and wrote similar messages inside on a mirror. A second student’s dry-erase board was also vandalized with slurs about sexual orientation.

“It’s just not right,” said junior Jessica Giamattei. “We’re a community and we need to come together as one.”

The school said the third incident happened in the parking lot outside Bell Hall, where a female student found a racist note left on her car.

“The girl that this happened to, she came into class, she was all upset,” said sophomore Erica Ulrich. She told 7News she feels that Curry should be doing more to inform students about these incidents.

“They’re not trying to cover it up but they’re not letting us know the details,” said Ulrich.

The school said Milton Police are also helping with the investigation.

