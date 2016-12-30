Messy driving conditions after snowfall in parts of MA, NH

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - Thursday’s snow storm brought heavy snow to areas west and north of Boston, including 10 inches in Fitchburg and eight inches in Milford, New Hampshire.

Fitchburg drivers experienced messy road conditions Thursday evening, struggling to make it up and down steep hills. Some drivers categorized the snowy streets as “terrible,” forcing them to drive very carefully. The snow stopped falling in the city at 9 p.m.

Bad snow conditions in Southern New Hampshire led state leaders to urge drivers to stay off of the roads as crews worked to clear streets. Parking bans were in effect in towns and cities across both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The city of Nashua declared a snow emergency, effective Thursday night at 10 p.m. until 10:00 p.m Friday. Officials said the snow emergency may be adjusted if weather conditions change.

“It’s never fun dealing with but it is nothing we are not used to,” said one man cleaning off his car after getting out of work.

