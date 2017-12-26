Meteor spotted in the sky across New England

BOSTON (WHDH) — People across New England Tuesday evening saw a strange sight in the sky — a meteor.

The glowing object was seen by many just before 6 p.m. Emmanuel Preville, who lives in Montreal, said he was out walking his puppy when he saw it.

“I saw this big flashing tail in the sky,” said Preville. “And it was very bright on the outside and very, very red on the side.” Preville said the bright light disappeared about four seconds later.

Maine’s Mount Agamenticus Conservation Program caught the light on-camera at 5:52 p.m. The conservation coordinator said the object was most likely a meteor.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)